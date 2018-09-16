Watch: Brave Joanna Lamb tells her story ahead of Kiltwalk 2018

Joanna Lamb has told the story of her cancer fight to inspire others ahead of the Kiltwalk.

The Craigmount Hugh pupil has terminal cancer in her lower back, her upper back and her lungs. Doctors told her in June that the cancer had travelled to her upper and lower back as well as her lungs.

She told the Evening News prior to the walk “I was told I was in remission in March,” she explained. “But relapsed in June this year. “It was absolutely heartbreaking, just devastating. We weren’t expecting it.

READ MORE: Cancer diagnosis won’t stop brave teen, Joanna Lamb, from doing the Kiltwalk

“The last time I had been tired, fatigued, and in pain but this time I felt none of those symptoms.”

The teenager was told she had a rare form of bone cancer Osteosarcoma, that only affects around 20 people each year in Scotland, during her sixth year.

Surgeons amputated her leg in February and she bravely signed up to lead this year’s 24 mile Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk.

Speaking ahead of the event she said: “I am going to live my life, I do not let cancer or an amputation define me.”