Watch: Daredevil tries out windsurf snowboarding in Holyrood Park

AN adventurer has made the most of the Capital’s blanket of snow by exploring Holyrood Park on a windsurf snowboard.

Social media personality Holyrood Ranger Will filmed the man strap a sail onto a snowboard to harness Edinburgh’s notoriously blustery climate after this week’s deluge of snow.

The ranger posted the video of his attempt on Facebook and Twitter and said: “A different way to enjoy #Holyroodpark #Edinburgh. Please look after yourselves and others whilst having fun.”

The adventure across Holyrood Park isn’t the only winter sports-inspired trek in the Capital during the Beast from the East and Storm Emma.

Roger Cox battled through sub-zero temperatures and blizzard conditions to get to Arthur’s Seat and take full advantage of the untouched snow while a skier tethered to the back of a van hitched a ride down George Street.

