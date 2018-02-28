WATCH: Edinburgh bus driver swerves car in snow storm

Have your say

DRAMATIC footage captures the moment a Capital bus driver heroically avoids a head-on crash on a snow-covered road.

Van driver Gareth Smith’s dashcam footage shows a hatchback skidding onto the opposite carriageway into the path of the oncoming bus.

The bus driver swerves around the car before expertly controlling the drift to weave between further traffic.

Mr Smith’s video has now been viewed nearly 50,000 times online.

Kev Robertson commented: “Rumour has it the stig was driving a bus in Edinburgh today. Looks like rumours are correct.”

