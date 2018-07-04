Watch: England fans take over Edinburgh pub to celebrate World Cup win

Have your say

A city centre pub became an English enclave on Wednesday night as England progressed to a World Cup quarter-final.

Footage emerged on social media of raucous England football fans at the popular Three Sisters pub in the Cowgate.

Gareth Southgate’s team defeated Colombia on 4-3 penalties - the first time England have won a shootout at the World Cup - after a 1-1 draw to set up a last-eight encounter with Sweden.

With its outdoor screen, the Three Sisters was packed with England fans who celebrated wildly, singing ‘football’s coming home’.

England are back in action on Saturday afternoon against the Swedes in Samara.

