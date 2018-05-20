Watch: Flying Scotsman crosses Forth Bridge as it tours country

The Flying Scotsman locomotive was captured crossing the iconic Forth Bridge today as part of its May excursions schedule.

The third annual visit by the locomotive since its restoration saw it again haul the Cathedrals Express over the bridge and round the Fife Circle.

The Flying Scotsman steam train crosses the Forth Rail Bridge as it tours the country. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA

Steam Dreams, who operates the excursions, had pledged to make the visits annual events, after carrying close to 800 passengers during two trips in 2017.

Founder Marcus Robertson said earlier this year: “Athough she was built in England, it feels very much that the loco is a Scottish icon, and last year’s trips were fantastically popular and earned Scotland publicity all over the world.”

Designed by the Edinburgh-born Sir Nigel Gresley in 1923, the Flying Scotsman was created to haul the Edinburgh-London express train on the East Coast main line of the same name.

The “celebrity engine”, dubbed the most famous in the world, was restored at a cost of £4.5 million at York’s National Railway Museum.

