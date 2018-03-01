WATCH: Skier braves blizzard to hitch a ride along George Street

A video of a man skiing along George Street in Edinburgh while tethered to the back of a van has gone viral.

Heading west from the junction with Hanover Street, the bold skier braved last night’s blizzard to hitch a ride on the back of a friend’s van all the way along George Street towards Charlotte Square.

The video was posted in the early hours of this morning and has already picked up more than 46,000 views and has been shared more than a thousand times.

Edinburgh pair Ryan Muldoon (cameraman) and Ben Anderson (skier) are credited with producing the clip.

It is understood that the video was filmed around 11:30 last night at the height of the red weather warning.

Ryan and Ben have been widely-congratulated for their efforts, with Facebook commenter stating, “You guys have just won the internet today. This is badass”.

