Watch: The moment Boogie in the Morning presenters surprise Juniper Green Primary leavers

Primary 7 leavers were given the ultimate send-off with a surprise visit from Forth One’s Boogie in the Morning trio.

The popular early morning crew surprised students during their leavers show on Wednesday June 27.

A screengrab from the video

The 53 P7s had put together their own production based on the popular breakfast show, but where left star struckwhen Boogie, Arlene and Marty made a surprise appearance.

P7 pupil Reuben Cunningham (aged 12) played Boogie, Rayna Gutu (aged 11) was Arlene and Finlay Rankin (aged 12) took the role of Marty.

The children used features of the popular radio show to reflect on their time at primary school, including quizzes based on the £2K Minute and Wrong to be Right and a comedy section drawing inspiration from Kid in the Kitchen and Barrel of Laughs.

Children at the school were surprised by the visit

The kids performed songs from some Forth 1 favourites including Ed Sheeran and Olly Murs, and they even created their own commercials to run during the ad breaks just like the station.

The show was interrupted when the real Boogie, Arlene and Marty from Forth 1 showed up to surprise the class and watch the production the children had created.

Boogie said: “The kids were stunned when we burst into the room. We had been keeping it under wraps for a few weeks. When we heard what they were doing we just had to come and see it for ourselves.”

Arlene said “The Juniper Green P7s put so much effort into the show from the music, to the features and commercials. They are a really talented group of kids and we wish them all the very best for high school.”

The Juniper Green leavers put on such a good show it’s bound to keep the presenters on their toes!

Marty said: “We were slightly worried that it was going to be better than our actual radio show. They got the chemistry between the three of us spot on.”

The show was co-ordinated and overseen by Mrs Alexa Pope, deputy head teacher of Juniper Green Primary School who got in touch with the station to tell them about the upcoming production and find out if Forth 1 could provide branded t-shirts and banners to act as costumes and props to decorate the stage.

Mrs Pope said: “It was a brilliant day. Boogie, Arlene and Marty made the day really special for the children.

“It was an amazing gesture which these kids are going to remember as they make the journey to Currie High School after the summer holidays.”

Boogie In The Morning runs every weekday morning from 6am to 10am on Forth 1 across Edinburgh, the Lothians and Fife.