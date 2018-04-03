‘We will all miss her’ Family pays tribute to gran killed in bin lorry collision

Police in Edinburgh have confirmed the identity of a woman who died following a fatal collision in the east of the city.

Officers confirmed that the 90-year-old was Norah Beryl Poole, known as Beryl, from Sheffield.

90-year-old Beryl Poole was killed in the incident.

The 90-year-old sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene after she was involved in a collision with a bin lorry on Piersfield Terrace, near to Northfield Broadway on Friday 30th March.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Beryl’s family said: “Beryl, Mum or Gran - was much loved by family and friends.

“She lived independently to the last, taking herself out most days, making full use of her free bus pass - Yorkshire lass that she was

“There were longer trips abroad too, visiting further flung family. Her two grandchildren knew her as their “funky Gran”, often seen in bright rainbow shoes, sparkly jumper and jaunty cap. She was always good company, enjoying simple cafe trips where she’d re-tell her stories over a cappuccino and scone.

“We will all miss her greatly. “

Officers continue to investigate the full circumstances surrounding this incident and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Those with information can contact Edinburgh’s Road Policing Unit via 101 and quote incident number 1360 of the 30th March.