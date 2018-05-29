West Lothian man on trial for rape and string of domestic abuse claims

A West Lothian man has gone on trial charged with a catalogue of physical and sexual domestic abuse spanning nearly ten years.

John Fradley, from Winchburgh, West Lothian, repeatedly assaulted and raped his two alleged victims, a jury at the High Court in Livingston heard today

The Crown claims Fradley, 27, posted indecent or intimate images of one of the women on social media without her consent.

Three of the pictures showed her “in a state of undress” and another was of her “engaging in sexual behaviour”, according to the indictment.

He’s also accused of assaulting the same woman on various occasions by head-butting her, dragging her across the floor by the hair and spitting on her face.

The same charge alleges that he sat on top of her and compressed her throat, restricting her breathing, repeatedly punched and kicked her and drove a motor vehicle at her in an attempt to strike her, all to her injury.

Another charge alleges that he culpably and recklessly drove a car towards her and other pedestrians at speed as they walked on a pavement in Bathgate, West Lothian, to the danger of their lives.

Fradley is accused of assaulting the other woman by forcing her into a car against her will and smashing her face against the dashboard.

The Crown claims that one another occasion he grabbed the steering wheel of a car she was driving causing it to collide with a van and skid across the road onto an embankment, endangering her life and the lives of other road users.

The most serious charges allege that he raped one of the complainers twice and the other on a single occasion, pinning each of them down by the throat as he did so.

He’s also accused of assaulting Douglas Scotland by repeatedly striking him on the head and body with piece of wood or a pole, knocking him unconscious in June or July 2012.

Less serious allegations among the 16 charges he faces include stalking, breach of the peace, theft and robbery.

The offences were allegedly committed at addresses in Blackburn; Bridgend; Linlithgow; Uphall Station, and Winchburgh between June 2007 and July 2016.

Fradley denies all the charges and has lodged special defences claiming the alleged rape victims consented to sex.

He also claims he has an alibi in relation to a series of alleged assaults on one of the women.

The trial before Lord Matthews, is expected to last for around eight days.