West Lothian primary schools set to remain closed on Monday

PRIMARY schools in West Lothian are set to remain closed on Monday as parents get to grips with the extreme winter weather.

West Lothian Council is planning to re-open secondary schools on Monday but all council-run primary schools, nurseries and special schools will remain closed.

Some schools in West Lothian will remain closed on Monday

The authority will inform parents of the progress in attempting to re-open the schools on Monday.

Armdale Academy, Bathgate Academy, Broxburn Academy, Deans Community High School, Inveralmond Community High School, Linlithgow Academy, St Kentigern’s Academy, St Margaret’s Academy, The James Young High School, Whitburn Academy and West Calder High School are all expected to open on Monday.

A council spokesperson said: “Pupil safety is paramount and we have taken the decision to use a structured approach to re-opening schools.

“This approach will allow us to clear snow and carry out essential safety checks to ensure that schools are staffed, safe to access, and that facilities such as heating systems, pipes and catering provision are in place and working correctly.

“We understand that school closures are inconvenient to parents and pupils. However, we will always put pupil safety first and ensure that we have all appropriate measures in place before allowing pupils to return to school.

“Our plans are based on current weather forecasts and if there are any further updates on schools, we will let you know via GroupCall and, website and social media as quickly as possible.”

