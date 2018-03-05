West Lothian schools set to reopen after heavy snowfall

ALL schools in West Lothian will be re-opened to pupils on Tuesday following last week’s snowy disruption.

West Lothian Council confirmed that all primary, nursery, secondary and ASN schools will fully re-open tomorrow.

Geoff Crow, director of 21CC Group, helped plough the schools in the Kirkliston area, Picture: SWNS

A council spokesperson said: “West Lothian Council has nearly 100 schools and it is a major job to get them all re-opened, with significant checks carried on every building required before it can be safely opened, such as ensuring they are still structurally sound, heating is working and toilet and catering facilities are in good working order.

“We would emphasis that parents should carry out their own assessment of whether it is safe for their child to travel to school from their home, depending on their individual circumstances.

All school transport will operate as normal while breakfast clubs will also resume normal service but lunch menus may vary from usual.

Parents and carers are reminded to take extra care when travelling to school.

