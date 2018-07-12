‘What has Edinburgh become’ Twitter reacts to video showing England fans celebrating in Capital

A video on Twitter has sparked fierce debate from a number of social media users after it showed England fans celebrating their goal against Croatia in an Edinburgh pub.

While many pointed out that it was likely English students or squaddies simply supporting their team at the Three Sisters, others from across the country stated that it was a ‘typical Edinburgh’ trait to be supporting England.

Chris Bell wrote: “They are English posh students overrun this city”

Reacting to the footage, Andy Braes wrote: “What has Edinburgh become?”

Archie Foot wrote: “Gobsmacked to see that. I suppose they were all Scots and not Edinburgh’s English émigrés.”

Another wrote: “Edinburgh - The English Capital of Scotland”

And Mark Robertson chimed in saying: “This is a student haunt does not represent Edinburgh in the least.”

Others however took a more sensible approach with one social media user writing: “Three Sisters will have been full of English students and visitors to the city. Its good they found somewhere to watch the game together. Hope they were all made to feel welcome.”

Suzanne Robertson wrote: “And most of Scotland cheered when Croatia got their first goal and when they scored their second goal most of Scotland were ecstatic.” Twitter user Cammy wrote: “No harm in celebrating your teams goal. Thats why I didnt.”

Another added: “Edinburgh, full of puny student bars...the rest of Scotland is currently partying Croatian style.”