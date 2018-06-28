What to watch instead of England vs Belgium

Watching England confirm their place in the next round of the world cup not your ideal viewing tonight?

Well, rest assured there’s plenty on the box to help you forget about the Auld Enemy’s progress in Russia.

England take on Belgium at 7pm to see who will top group G. But with both teams already confirmed in the round of 16, the match could be a damp squib.

If you can’t be bothered cheering on Belgium, here are some top picks on TV while the match is on:

Two Weeks Notice (2002) - 7.10pm, ITV2

A lawyer catches the attention of a real-estate tycoon, who offers her a job. However, she quickly tires of running the self-absorbed millionaire’s life for him and quits - forcing him to pull out all the stops to win her back. Romantic comedy, starring Sandra Bullock, Hugh Grant, Alicia Witt and Dana Ivey.

The £100k Drop - 7pm, Channel 4

A couple from Sheffield are among those taking part in the quiz to win £100,000. Hosted by Davina McCall.

Snow White and the Huntsman (2012) - 6.30pm, Film 4

An evil queen learns that her reign will last for ever if she kills a princess, so sends a renowned warrior to find and murder her. However, he comes to realise his mistress’s evil ways, and instead trains his intended victim to fight so they can bring the tyrant’s rule to an end. Fantasy adventure, with Kristen Stewart, Chris Hemsworth and Charlize Theron.

Eat Well for Less? - 8pm, BBC1

Gregg Wallace and Chris Bavin help the Rielly family lower their food bills, showing them simple and effective ways to save money on their weekly food shop. The pair have a challenge on their hands as each member of the busy family have very different eating habits, meaning mum Stacy cooks three different dinners every night, including meals for her son Harry, who has type 1 diabetes.