WhatsApp to raise minimum age limit to 16 in EU

WhatsApp is banning under-16s from using its platform in the European Union.

Currently, users of the platform must be at least 13, but the firm is changing the rules ahead of the introduction of new EU data privacy regulations in May.

The app, which is owned by Facebook, will ask users to confirm their age when prompted to agree new terms of service in the next few weeks but has not said how the age limit will be enforced.

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) from the EUh comes into force on 25 May with the aim of giving people much more control over how companies use their information.

Under the regulation, users will also have the right to have personal data erased.

A number of rules have been passed with the aim of protecting children, and it is this that has led to WhatsApp’s ban.

Most social media apps - including Snapchat, YouTube, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, Musical.ly and Reddit - are restricted to those aged 13 and over.