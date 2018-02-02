Whatsapp warning over new ‘subscription’ scam

WhatsApp users have been warned over a new scam which tries to charge them for continued access to the messaging app.

As part of the scam, a message will be sent telling the user that their current subscription has expired, and that they need to follow a link to purchase lifetime access for 99p.

Despite the amount appearing small, it’s actually a clever way of obtaining your bank details. The link directs to a fake page managed by the scammers.

The scam has fooled many however due to the fact that Whatsapp did previously charged users.

However, the app became free in 2016. Users are being urged to update Whatsapp and anti virus and delete any message that asks for payment.

According to the latest data WhatsApp now has 1.5 billion users and sees 60 billion messages sent per day.