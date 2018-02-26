When will it snow in Edinburgh? Your hour by hour forecast

Have your say

THE Capital is bracing for a barrage of heavy snow to hit over the next three days.

Heavy snow is set to fall across Scotland.

The weather system, nicknamed the ‘Beast from the East’, is expected to emerge across Scotland tonight - with snow forecast by the Met Office until the weekend.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Edinburgh tomorrow, which will turn amber on Wednesday and back to yellow on Thursday.

Hour by hour forecast for Edinburgh

Tuesday February 27

12am- 5am Cloudy

6am-8am Light Snow

8am-11am Light Snow Showers

11am-2pm Cloudy

2pm-11pm Light Snow

11pm-12am Cloudy

Wednesday February 28

12am-6am Light Snow

6am-12am Heavy Snow Showers

Thursday March 1

12am-3am Heavy Snow

3am-12pm Heavy Snow Showers

12pm-6pm Heavy Snow

6pm-12am Light Snow

Friday March 2

Light Snow

Saturday March 3

12am-3pm Light Snow

3pm-12am Cloudy

Sunday March 4

12am-3am Light Snow

3am-12pm Cloudy

12pm-6pm Light Rain

6pm-12am Cloudy

