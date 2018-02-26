When will it snow in Edinburgh? Your hour by hour forecast

THE Capital is bracing for a barrage of heavy snow to hit over the next three days.
The weather system, nicknamed the ‘Beast from the East’, is expected to emerge across Scotland tonight - with snow forecast by the Met Office until the weekend.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Edinburgh tomorrow, which will turn amber on Wednesday and back to yellow on Thursday.
Hour by hour forecast for Edinburgh
Tuesday February 27
12am- 5am Cloudy
6am-8am Light Snow
8am-11am Light Snow Showers
11am-2pm Cloudy
2pm-11pm Light Snow
11pm-12am Cloudy
Wednesday February 28
12am-6am Light Snow
6am-12am Heavy Snow Showers
Thursday March 1
12am-3am Heavy Snow
3am-12pm Heavy Snow Showers
12pm-6pm Heavy Snow
6pm-12am Light Snow
Friday March 2
Light Snow
Saturday March 3
12am-3pm Light Snow
3pm-12am Cloudy
Sunday March 4
12am-3am Light Snow
3am-12pm Cloudy
12pm-6pm Light Rain
6pm-12am Cloudy
