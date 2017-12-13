Where can I see Star Wars: The Last Jedi in Edinburgh?

THE Capital’s cinemas will open late into the night as they welcome fans to the first public screenings of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Star Wars returns to Edinburgh as The Last Jedi is screened across the Capital from the early hours of Thursday.

Hundreds of screenings will take place throughout the opening weekend of The Last Jedi, the second installment in the sequel trilogy. Fans will have the opportunity to watch Luke Skywalker and General Leia in 3D and even in 4DX at select cinemas.

Starring Daisy Ridley, the late Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill back in the galaxy, Edinburgh fans are desperate for the latest 152 minutes of sci-fi. Music by John Williams is a constant and with an all-star cast, the latest film in the franchise is set to impress.

Early reviews of the movie have lauded Rian Johnson’s latest work - the second episode of the sequel trilogy and eighth overall - as the “best” Star Wars film to date, with many singling out Driver’s return performance following his debut in Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015.

The new episode will find Rey nurturing her newly-found Jedi powers under Skywalker’s guidance before mounting tensions between the Resistance and the First Order see her collaborate with Leia, Finn and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) for a laser-fuelled adventure.

One familiar face will be missed, following the death of Harrison Ford’s Han Solo at the hands of own son Ben Solo in The Force Awakens.

Following its UK release on Thursday, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, will open in US cinemas on Friday.

Edinburgh screenings and show times

• Dominion Cinema - Thirty showings across opening weekend

Thursday December 14 - Gold One cinema

First showing at 00:05

Then 12:50, 15:40, 20:00, 20:40

Friday December 15

Showtimes 13:10. 15:10, 16:20, 19:.00, 19:40, 20:30

Saturday December 16

Showtimes 11:40, 13:10. 16:20. 19:00, 20:30

Sunday December 17

Showtimes 11:40, 13:10, 15:10, 16:20, 19:00, 19:40, 20:30

• VUE Ocean terminal - Thirty-six showings across opening weekend

Thursday December 17

First showings at 00:01, 01:00

Then:

Standard Showtimes

00:01, 01:00, 06:30, 07:15, 09:00, 10:00, 10:15, 10:30, 11:30, 12:30, 13:30, 13:45, 14:00,15:00, 16:00, 17:00, 17:15, 17:30, 18:30, 19:15, 19:30, 19:45, 20:15, 20:30, 20:45, 21:15, 22:00, 22:45,23:00

3D Showtimes

00:01, 01:00, 08:30, 11:00, 12:00, 13:00, 14:30, 15:30, 16:30, 18:00, 19:00, 20:00, 21:30,22:30

23:30

Friday December 15

Standard Showtimes

09:00, 10:00, 12:30, 13:30, 14:00, 15:00, 16:00, 17:00, 17:30, 18:30, 19:15, 19:30, 19:45, 20:1520:30, 20:45, 21:15, 22:00, 22:45

3D Showtimes

08:30, 11:00, 12:00, 13:00, 14:30,15:30,16:30,18:00,19:00,20:00, 21:30, 22:30

Saturday December 16

Standard Showtimes

09:00, 10:00,12:30, 13:30, 14:00, 15:00, 16:00, 17:00, 17:30,18:30, 19:15, 19:30, 19:45, 20:15, 20:30, 20:45, 21:15, 22:00, 22:45

3D Showtimes

08:30, 11:00, 12:00,13:00,14:30,15:30,16:30,18:00,19:00, 20:00, 21:30,22:30,

Sunday December 17

Standard Showtimes

09:00, 10:00, 11:00, 12:30,13:30,14:00,15:00,16:00,17:00,17:30,18:30,19:15,19:30,19:45, 20:1520:30, 20:45, 21:15 ,22:00, 22:45

3D Showtimes

08:30,12:00,13:00,14:30,15:30,16:30,18:00,19:00, 20:00, 21:30, 22:30

• VUE Omni Centre

Thursday December 17

First showings at 00:01, 01:00

Then:

Standard Showtimes

00:01, 01:00, 06:30,07:15,09:00,10:00,10:15,10:30,11:30,12:30,13:30,13:45,14:00,15:00,16:00,17:00,17:15,17:30,18:30,19:15,19:30,19:45,20:15,20:30,20:45,21:15,22:00,22:45,23:00

3D Showtimes

00:01, 08:30,11:00,12:00,13:00,14:30,15:30,16:30,18:00,19:00,20:00,21:30,22:30,23:30

Friday December 15

Standard Showtimes

09:00,10:00,10:15,10:30,12:30,13:30,13:45,14:00,15:00,16:00,17:00,17:15,17:30,18:30,19:15, 19:30,19:45,20:15,20:30,20:45,21:15,22:00,22:45,23:35

3D Showtimes

08:30,11:00,12:00,13:00,14:30,15:30,16:30,18:00,19:00,20:00,21:30,22:30

Saturday December 16

Standard Showtimes

09:00,10:00,10:15,11:15,12:30,13:30,13:45,14:00,15:00,16:00,17:00,17:15,17:30,18:30,19:15, 19:30, 19:45,20:15,20:30,20:45,21:15,22:00,22:45,23:30

3D Showtimes

08:30,11:00,12:00,13:00,14:30,15:30,16:30,18:00,19:00,20:00,21:30,22:30

Sunday December 17

Standard Showtimes

09:00,10:00,10:20,12:30,13:30,13:45,14:00,15:00,16:00,17:00,17:15,17:30,18:30,19:15,19:30, 19:45,20:15,20:30,20:45,21:15,22:00,22:45,23:30

3D Showtimes

08:30,11:00,12:00,13:00,14:30,15:30,16:30,18:00,19:00,20:00,21:30,22:30

• Cineworld - more screenings across the IMAX 31 & 4DX 3D screens

Thursday December 17

Standard Showtimes

00:00, 00:10, 00:20, 00:30, 12:20,15:40,18:00,19:00,19:20,20:00,20:40,21:20

3D Showtimes

07:40,11:00,11:50,13:00,14:20,15:10,16:20,17:40,18:30,19:40,21:00

Friday December 15

Standard Showtimes

10:40,11:20,12:20,14:00,14:40,15:40,17:20,18:00,19:00,19:20,20:00,20:40,21:20,22:00, 22:50

3D Showtimes

00:40, 04:10,07:40,11:00,11:50,13:00,14:20,15:10,16:20,17:40,18:30,19:40,21:00,00:40

Saturday December 16

Standard Showtimes

10:40,11:20, 12:20,14:00,14:40,15:40,17:20,18:00,19:00,19:20,20:00,20:40,21:20,22:00,22:50

3D Showtimes

00:40, 04:10,07:40,11:00,11:50,13:00,14:20,15:10,16:20,17:40,18:30,19:40,21:00

Sunday December 17

Standard Showtimes

10:40,11:20,12:20,14:00,14:40,15:40,17:20,18:00,19:00,19:20,20:00,20:40,21:20,

3D Showtimes

04:10,11:00,11:50,13:00,14:20,15:10,16:20,17:40,18:30,19:40,21:00

• Cameo Picturehouse

Thursday December 14

00:01, 10:00, 11:30,14:45,18:00,21:15

Friday December 15

11:30, 14:45, 18:00, 21:15

Saturday December 16

11:30, 14:45,18:00,21:15

Sunday December 17

13:00,16:20,19:40

• Odeon Luxe Wester Hailes

Thursday December 14

00:01, 14:00, 17:30, 21:00

Friday December 15

10:30, 14:00, 17:30, 21:00

Saturday December 16

10:30, 14:00, 17:30, 21:00

• Odeon Lothian Road

Thursday December 14

00:01, 13:00, 16:30, 20:00

Friday December 15

20:00

Saturday December 16

20:00

Sunday December 17

20:00

• Odeon Fort Kinnaird

Wednesday December 13

Double bill

21:00 Star Wars: The Force Awakens and 00:01 Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Thursday December 14

00:01, 14:00, 17:30, 21:00

Friday December 15

10:30, 14:00, 17:30, 21:00

Saturday December 16

10:30, 14:00, 17:30, 21:00

Sunday December 17

10:20, 14:00, 17:30, 21:00

