Where to see Santa in Edinburgh this Christmas

There's more than one place to visit Santa Claus in Edinburgh this festive season.

Christmas at the Botanics, Edinburgh Royal Botanic Gardens

There's more than one place to see Santa Claus in Edinburgh this Christmas (Photo: Shutterstock)

Navigate the Botanics' dazzling light shows and track down Santa and his elves at a verdant garden grotto.

Once children have reeled off their Christmas lists they can partake in marshmallow toasting, while parents can unwind with a glass of mulled wine.

Santa train, Princes Street Gardens

Forget the Polar Express, hop aboard the Princes Street Gardens Santa Train for a fun, festive trip to remember.

Tickets for the train are reasonably priced at just £4.

Father Christmas' Grotto, Dobbies Garden Centre

Combine a trip to buy your Christmas tree with a visit to Father Christmas' grotto at Dobbies Garden Centre.

For £11.99 children can sit and chatter with Santa and receive a gift from the big man himself.

Breakfast with Santa, Hard Rock Cafe

Join Santa for a spot of breakfast at the Hard Rock Cafe on December 9 and 16.

From 9am the kids can enjoy a hearty breakfast and a gift from the jolly soul himself for £9.95.

Santa's Grotto, Castle Street

If you're looking for a central Santa's grotto, Edinburgh's Christmas' hut on Castle Street will serve you well.

Take your child for a visit, for a break from last-minute Christmas shopping.

Jupiter Artland's Christmas Fair

Buy unique Christmas gifts from artisan stalls, enjoy delicious home-made mulled wine, and learn how to make your own festive floral decoration in our free demonstration at the Jupiter Artland Christmas Fair.

Once you're done shopping, drinking and crafting, take your child to visit Santa for a natter and a gift.

Santa fun run, Princes Street Gardens

Join hundreds of Santa Claus' for a leisurely jog around Princes Street Gardens on December nine.

Runners of all ages are welcome to take part with a Santa suit and medal included in the price of entry.

Edinburgh Santa Toddle and Parade, Inverleith Park

If you - or the kids - aren't feeling up to a jog, but are still keen to raise money for charity, why not take part in the Edinburgh Santa Toddle and Parade, instead?

Fundraisers money will be donated to the Ronald Mcdonald House Charities.

