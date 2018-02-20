Whisky Distillery Tester wanted - Is this Scotland’s best job?

A Scottish stag party experts site is offering a dream job to whisky lovers.

Stag party experts StagWeb.co.ukare currently advertising for a Whisky Distillery Tester to help them find some of the best days out in Scotland.

A stag company are looking for whisky distillery testers

The Whisky Distillery Tester will do exactly as the job title suggests, test customer experience days at distilleries across Scotland.

READ MORE: Dream job for gamers on offer at Rockstar North

And the job comes with additional perks. Applicants needn’t ditch their 9-5 job as the part-time role can be completed at weekends.

A knowledge of whisky isn’t even needed, but applicants will need to have a sense of what makes a good day out and what is needed on a good whisky tour.

In their job specifications the company state that all applicants must be prepared to travel. must be over 18 and must be partial to a drop of whisky

Director of Operations for the company Steve Roddy said, “This isn’t about knowing the best malt’s, or being able to discern peaty undertones, this is about recognising the best day out, excellent service and the best customer experiences. This is a part-time role and open to anyone regardless of their whisky drinking credentials.”

You can apply for the role here