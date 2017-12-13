White Christmas predicted for Edinburgh

THERE are few sights more beautiful than the length and breadth of the Edinburgh Castle bedecked in a bed of white snow.

Those across the capital will be dreaming of a white Christmas, and the odds are – there’s a good chance there’s going to be one.

If you put £5 on at the bookies for it to snow in Edinburgh on Christmas day, you would get a mere £5 back profit for your troubles.

The city is among the favourites across the UK to have snowfall on the most magical day of the year, with the city hopefully not just waking up to presents left by Santa – but up to 10cm of snow according to the Met Office.

With the chances of it snowing in the capital the highest it’s been in quite a number of years, those across Edinburgh can get their mittens and sledges looked out in time for the big day.

For example, the chances of it snowing in Edinburgh last Christmas was just 10%, compared to this year’s optimistic 40%.

Whether it’s throwing snowballs whilst waiting on turkey dinner or making snow angels with the little ones, those across the capital will be dreaming settling down to a white Christmas.

Oddschecker spokesperson Callum Wilson said: “Edinburgh bedecked in snow is nothing short of a magical sight and our bookmakers fancy at least a 40% chance of a white Christmas across the city.

“The odds of it snowing on Christmas day are the highest they’ve been in several years, with punters backing the Met Office’s prediction of snow on December 25th.”

Support our Christmas campaign to make Edinburgh the Capital of Kindness - Sign up HERE