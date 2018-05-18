Why has the Filmhouse been ‘painted’ bright green?

Have your say

A new colour scheme applied to the frontage of the Filmhouse is turning lots of heads in central Edinburgh today.

The popular independent cinema on Lothian Road appears to have changed from Filmhouse to ‘Greenhouse’ this afternoon.

Edinburgh-based sci fi and fantasy writer Shell Bryson snapped an image of the new colour and posted it to Twitter, sarcastically labelling it as “subtle”.

In Shell’s photograph, two men can be seen applying the rather garish green finish to the stonework of the building’s main facade on Lothian Road.

Keen to discover why the cinema had turned a ‘funny’ colour, we spoke to the Filmhouse who said the colour scheme is only temporary and is simply part of the theme for this year’s Edinburgh International Film Festival which kicks off in June.

The theme for the 2017 film festival used the colour pink.

