Why has there been so much haar in Edinburgh this Spring?

One can’t help but notice if they look out the window in the early hours, Edinburgh has been shrouded in haar.

While this is not uncommon in Edinburgh, there has been a significant amount this Spring, however, there is a reason for the increase in haar this Spring.

Haar covers Queensferry crossing, forth road bridge, railyway bridge

Typically, Scotland is on the receiving end of westerly winds, which bring us cool and changeable weather from the Atlantic.

This is carried by an active jet stream, which is fuelled by significant temperature contrasts across the Atlantic.

Often in spring and early summer, these temperature contrasts lessen because the water stays cool while surrounding land heats up.

Pic Lisa Ferguson 29/05/2018'''Haar in Edinburgh covers city landmarks''Arthurs Seat, Bank of Scotland the mound, The Assembly, Edinburgh Castle

Speaking of why there has been such an increase in haar this spring, a spokesperson for the Met Office said: “The jet stream becomes weaker and has less of an influence on the UK’s weather. Easterlies, rather than westerlies, become more common.

“That’s why May can be the best month for weather in the west of Scotland and why the east is prone to Haar.

“This spring in particular, temperature contrasts across the Atlantic have been less significant. Because of this, we’ve seen a much weaker jet stream and that jet stream hasn’t had its usual influence on Scotland’s weather.

“Instead of our prevailing changeable weather patterns, we’ve been prone to persistent easterlies and huge contrasts in the weather from the east to the west.”