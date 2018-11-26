Why is a plane circling Edinburgh pulling a banner?

Have your say

Edinburgh residents were confused after they spotted a plane circling the Capital skies.

The plane, carrying a banner, was used by promoters to advertise a two-day electronic music festival.

FLY Open Air Festival takes place at stately home Hopetoun House and welcomes 10,000 people each day on May 18 & 19 2019.

Tickets will be on sale Fri 29th November.

Organisers say: “Scotland’s biggest electronic music promoters Fly have welcomed some of the world’s biggest superstar DJs to unique locations across Scotland for the past three years for their festival Fly Open Air which is held twice annually at Hopetoun House and Princes Street Gardens.”