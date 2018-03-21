Why is #DeleteFacebook trending?

Have your say

Following the growing outrage over the Facebook’s links to controversial British data firm Cambridge Analytica calls have been made for users to delete Facebook.

The #DeleteFacebook movement has gained strength following revelations over Cambridge Analytica’s illicit use of user data to influence the 2016 US presidential elections.

Many people called for users to delete Facebook over the social media giant’s links to controversial British data firm Cambridge Analytica after Facebook user information wound up in the hands of political advertisers without users’ consent.

Last week, Analytica was suspended from Facebook after it was revealed that data on over 50 million users had not been destroyed as agreed.

The backlash against Facebook over its handling of personal data has seen a co-founder of WhatsApp back calls for users to delete their profiles in a protest and an attempt to wipe billions of dollars off the social media giant’s market value.

Facebook shares have fallen by more than 3% since the report linking them to Cambridge Analytica aired.

A statement from Facebook stated: “The entire company is outraged we were deceived” by Cambridge Analytica.”

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has been summoned to give evidence before the parliamentary inquiry into fake news after revelations about users’ personal data held by British firm Cambridge Analytica

