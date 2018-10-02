Why is it so mild in Edinburgh today and how long will it last?

Following the blustery, wet and cold conditions of the last few days, many woke this morning to significantly milder temperatures.

Temperatures had been as low as 7 degrees before windchill in the Capital but rose to 13 today.

And the slightly milder weather will continue for the next few days.

This is due to what the Met Office are calling a ‘broad warm sector’ which means warm air is moving in and rising up over cold air. but that also means cloud and rain.

The good news is that Edinburgh is expected to remain dry for the next few days with temperatures higher than they have been of late.

Perfect for those Autumnal strolls.