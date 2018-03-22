Why was a fighter jet flying low over Edinburgh today?

Have your say

Capital residents took to social media this morning after a fighter jet was seen flying low over the city.

An RAF Typhoon was seen streaking over Edinburgh around 11.30am, with some people reporting that it had been low enough to “rattle their windows”.

It transpired that the aircraft was performing a flypast to mark the Royal Artillery 19 Regiment March on the Edinburgh Castle esplanade.

A tweet from the Army Careers Centre in Edinburgh said: “As the @ArtilleryRoyal 19 Regiment March onto the Esplanade of Edinburgh Castle the RAF fly over with a Typhoon.

“A proud day for the family and friends of 19 Regiment RA.”

