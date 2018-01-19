Why was a helicopter flying over South Edinburgh last night?

Police have confirmed that a helicopter was in use last night over South Edinburgh.

Many took to social media to question why the helicopter was in use after it was seen flying in the Pentlands.

Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue were called out at 8.40pm following reports of static light flashing on the top of Caerketton Hill.

The helicopter was used to aid the search with 18 Mountain Rescue team members who were assisted by HM Coastguard Rescue from Inverness.

Despite the expansive search, nothing was found and the search was stood down just after 1am.