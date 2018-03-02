Will I get a ticket if I left my car in snow-covered Edinburgh?

Have your say

STORM-hit drivers forced to abandon their cars at the side of the road may get a reprieve from traffic wardens, city chiefs have confirmed.

Hundreds of vehicles have been left across the Capital - many illegally - as blizzard conditions made driving too dangerous.

Now council officials have assured traffic wardens will take a “pragmatic” approach to ticketing once the thaw sets in.

“It depends on the circumstances and there’ll certainly be some leeway,” said a spokesman.

“It won’t be one size fits all and will depend on location, how long it’s been left there and whether it’s causing an obstruction.”

Most traffic wardens struggled to make it to work through the snowstorm - with ticketing impossible as road markings were covered.

Three days of no tickets issued is believed to have cost the council around £46,000 so far.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital