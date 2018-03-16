Will it snow in Edinburgh this weekend? An hour-by-hour forecast

Following the heavy snowfall brought by the Beast from the East, much more attention has been payed to weather warnings.
And there’s bad news for those that were hoping that the Beast from the East was the end of the winter weather with temperatures set to go below 0 once again.
The Met Office have issued alerts another icy blast could slam into eastern parts of Scotland.
Yellow warnings for ice and snow are in place for Edinburgh from tonight until Saturday evening with the Met Office stating that “a band of rain will increasingly turn to snow through late Friday afternoon and evening.
While temperatures are expected to fall, will it once again snow in the Capital?
Your hour by hour forecast
Friday
6pm Yellow warning for snow and ice begins
6pm-11pm Cloudy
Saturday
2am Light snow showers forecast for Edinburgh
3am - 6am Cloudy
7am-10am- Sunny intervals
11am Light snow
12pm Sunny intervals
1pm-2pm Cloduy
3pm- 6pm Sunny intervals
7pm - Light snow showers
8pm-9pm Cloudy
10pm -6am (Sunday) Light snow/snow showers
Forecast taken from Met Office- accurate at timne of publication