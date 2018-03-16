Will it snow in Edinburgh this weekend? An hour-by-hour forecast

Have your say

Following the heavy snowfall brought by the Beast from the East, much more attention has been payed to weather warnings.

And there’s bad news for those that were hoping that the Beast from the East was the end of the winter weather with temperatures set to go below 0 once again.

More snow is on the way. Picture; Ian Georgeson

The Met Office have issued alerts another icy blast could slam into eastern parts of Scotland.

Yellow warnings for ice and snow are in place for Edinburgh from tonight until Saturday evening with the Met Office stating that “a band of rain will increasingly turn to snow through late Friday afternoon and evening.

The yellow weather warning has been issued for Edinburgh from tonight

While temperatures are expected to fall, will it once again snow in the Capital?

Your hour by hour forecast

Friday

6pm Yellow warning for snow and ice begins

6pm-11pm Cloudy

Saturday

2am Light snow showers forecast for Edinburgh

3am - 6am Cloudy

7am-10am- Sunny intervals

11am Light snow

12pm Sunny intervals

1pm-2pm Cloduy

3pm- 6pm Sunny intervals

7pm - Light snow showers

8pm-9pm Cloudy

10pm -6am (Sunday) Light snow/snow showers

Forecast taken from Met Office- accurate at timne of publication