Will the good weather continue in Edinburgh? Your forecast for the week ahead

It’s been a weekend to remember with Edinburgh basking in some much-needed summer sun.

Temperatures across the Capital soared as thousands took to the outdoors to enjoy the good weather.

The good weather is set to last in the Capital. Pic Ian Rutherford

It peaked at around 17 degrees in the Capital, and there’s even better news for sun-lovers in Edinburgh and the Lothians, with the good weather set to continue for most of the week.

Temperatures today are set to spike at 16 degrees with sun throughout the day.

Tuesday will see sunny spells following an overcast start to the morning. It will be hotter on Tuesday however with temperatures reaching 17 degrees at around 1pm.

Although it will be cooler on Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures of 13 and 14 degrees, the sun will remain, despite more cloud cover on Thursday and Friday.

And the good weather will even continue into the weekend with highs of 16 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.