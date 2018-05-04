Woman attacked from behind in Calder Road handbag theft

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses following an assault and robbery in the west of the city.

The incident happened around 9.45pm on Thursday May 3 in Calder Road.

A 50-year-old woman was walking from Westside Plaza towards Saughton Mains when she walked through the underpass.

A man and woman approached her from behind, punched her to back of the head and stole her handbag.

The suspects then ran off towards Parkhead Avenue.

READ MORE: Schoolboy mugged by bottle thugs at Calder Road underpass

Officers were then contacted and are now urging anyone who can assist with their ongoing inquiries to come forward.

The male is described as white, between 18 and 20-years-old with an average build and short dark hair. He was wering dark clothing and spoke with a local accent.

The female is described as white, between 18 and 20-years-old with an average build and dark hair in a ponytail.

She was wearing a grey hooded top, black trousers and also spoke with a local accent.

Detective Constable Kevin Walls from Corstorphine CID said: “The victim sustained minor injuries to her head, but did not require medical attention. Nevertheless, she was extremely shaken and distressed and the theft of her bag.

“Anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around the Calder Road underpass during Thursday evening is asked to contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone who recognises the suspects, or who has any other information relevant to this investigation, should also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Corstorphine CID via 101 and quote incident number 4077 of the 3rd May. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.