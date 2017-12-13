Woman knocked down in Dalkeith road accident dies in hospital

A WOMAN who was seriously injured in a road accident yesterday morning has died in hospital, police have confirmed.

At around 7am yesterday, the woman, 53, was hit by a Ford Fiesta while out walking on Old Dalkeith Road, near King’s Gate, Dalkeith.

She was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries, but sadly died later on that same evening.

The road was closed in both directions between Sheriffhall roundabout and Lugton Brae, Dalkeith, for a number of hours yesterday to allow investigations to be conducted.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Midlothian are investigating following a fatal road traffic collision on Old Dalkeith Road.

“The woman was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, however she sadly passed away that evening.

“Anyone who may have witnessed this collision and has not yet spoken to officers is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0405 of 12th December.”