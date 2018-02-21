Woman left ‘shaken’ following Sighthill underpass robbery

A woman was robbed near an underpass in Sighthill in an incident that left the victim ‘shaken’

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses following the incident at around 6.05pm on Sunday February 18 near to the underpass on Calder View that crosses Calder Road.

A 22-year-old woman was approached by a man who pushed her and stole a two-figure sum of money from her purse.

The man then made off through the underpass towards Calder Road.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses and are asking anyone who can help with ongoing inquires to come forward.

The suspect is described as a white male, around 5ft 8ins tall, and of medium build. He was wearing a dark hooded top with the hood up, a scarf across his face, gloves and spoke with a local accent.

Detective Sergeant Todd Rutherford from Corstorphine Police Station said: “This was a frightening incident for the victim who has been left understandably shaken.

“The suspect was last seen heading towards Calder Road and I would ask anyone who saw a man matching the above description in the area to contact officers.

“Similarly, anyone with information that can help with our investigations is asked to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Corstorphine via 101, quoting incident number 3242 of 18 February. Alternatively an anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.