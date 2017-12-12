Woman seriously injured in road accident on Old Dalkeith Road

A WOMAN has been left with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Midlothian

The incident happened as the woman was walking along Old Dalkeith Road at around 7am this morning.

The road has been closed in both directions between Sheriffhall roundabout and Lugton Brae in Dalkeith.

A spokesperson from Police Scotland confirmed the woman has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.

Anyone with information has been asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0405 of December 12.

