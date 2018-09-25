Woman sexually assaulted on train to Edinburgh

British Transport Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted on a train travelling to Edinburgh from Glasgow Queen Street.

The incident happened shortly after 9pm, when a man boarded the train and sat diagonally across from a woman in her early twenties.

After attempting to start a conversation with her several times, he leant over and grabbed her, before kissing her without permission.

This left the victim feeling threatened and uncomfortable.

The man – who left the train at Falkirk High station – was described as being white and approximately 5 ft 11 ins tall. He was wearing a pink polo shirt and dark jeans.

Officers would like to speak to the man in the CCTV images as it is believed they may have information which could help the investigation, quoting 267 of 4 September. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

