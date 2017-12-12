Woman threatened and grabbed in Whitburn robbery

Police in West Lothian are appealing for the public’s help following a robbery in Whitburn.

The incident happened around 12:35 yesterday afternoon at the Whitburn Bowling Club on West Main Street.

A 52-year-old woman was threatened by a man who grabbed her and demanded money from the till.

The suspect forced the woman to direct him to two black cash boxes which he placed into a Sports Direct carrier bag before ordering the woman into the cellar area of the premises.

The man then left the premises on foot making off with a four-figure sum of money down West Main Street towards Bowling Green Road.

Officers are keen to trace a man who they believe may be able to assist with their investigations.

The suspect is described as a white male, of stocky build, wearing a yellow high-viz vest over a dark blue jumper, dark coloured trousers, black shoes and a black balaclava.

Detective Inspector Graham Garvie of Livingston CID said: “Fortunately the woman was left uninjured but was understandably very shaken by this incident.

“The road was busy with pedestrians and passing traffic through Whitburn and I would ask anyone who saw a man matching the above description, or who witnessed any suspicious behaviour, to contact police as soon as possible.

“I would appeal to drivers with dash cam footage of the area at the time of the incident to contact us immediately if they capture anything that can assist with our investigations.”

Those with information are asked to contact officers at Livingston CID via 101, quoting incident number 1438 of 11 December, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Support our Christmas campaign to make Edinburgh the Capital of Kindness - Sign up HERE