Women who sang sectarian songs on Edinburgh train wanted

Have your say

Two women who sung sectarian songs and acted aggressively towards other passengers on a train from Edinburgh are wanted by police.

The incident happened on the 9.54pm service between Edinburgh Haymarket and Helensburgh Central on 15 December last year.

Two women boarded the train at Haymarket. During the journey, they chanted offensive sectarian songs, some referring to the killing of British soldiers, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

The women were both white.

The first was aged between 25 and 35 with long brown hair. She has a medium build and was wearing a black beret, black jacket, and a black-and-cream jumper.

The second woman is believed to be aged between 20 and 30 with long blonde hair and a slim build. She was wearing a black jacket, pink t-shirt and had a pink handbag and pink earrings.

A BTP spokesman said: “Officers are keen to speak with anyone who was on board this train and saw or heard what happened.

“Likewise, they are interested to identify the women responsible for chanting these songs.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40. Alternatively, pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. “