Work begins to restore Palace of Holyroodhouse with learning centre

Work has begun on the restoration of historic buildings and the creation of a new learning centre at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The Abbey Strand buildings at Canongate will house the new learning centre on its first and ground floors while the upper floors will be developed into holiday apartments by the Royal Collection Trust.

A nine-metre high decorative scaffold wrap is installed around the Abbey Strand building

The first stage of the ambitious works to remove the harling and to dry out the exterior will take place behind a nine-metre scaffold wrap that depicts the historical relationship between Hthe palace, the Abbey Strand and the city of Edinburgh through the ages.

The learning centre will allow families, school groups and adults to explore the history of the palace and the Royal Collection, which showcases paintings, rare jewellery and furniture and exhibitions of the Royal Family’s art collection.

Funded by the Future Programme, a £10m investment by the Royal Collection Trust to enhance the visitor experience at the palace, the development will eventually include a public garden which will be based on a 17th-century herb garden that once stood on palace grounds.

Other projects planned are a new ticketing and welcome space, and new displays of works of art sourced from the Royal Collection.

The buildings have played an important part in the history of the Palace of Holyroodhouse including weapon stores, luxury lodgings and a safe-haven for exiled debtors.

The new development has been created under the direction of London-based Burd Haward Architects.

The Royal Collection Trust is responsible for the care of the Royal Collection and manages the public opening of the official residences of The Queen.