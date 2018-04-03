Work underway on £18m boutique hotel in Edinburgh’s West End

Work has started on the site for a four star boutique hotel in the West End at Torphichen Street.

The £18 million project at Dewar Place and Torphichen Street will have 150 rooms over nine storeys and include a restaurant and bar at street level and leisure facilities.

The hotel will be accessed by a main pedestrian entrance on Torphichen Street.

Developer Axcel Hospitality, who have partnered with Hilton, Accor and Marriott on other properties in their portfolio, remain tight-lipped over the potential operator of the hotel but hope the project will be complete by early 2020.

Contractors Ogilvie Construction were appointed by the developers to work on the brownfield site, which has lain empty since tenements were demolished in 1995.

Donald MacDonald, managing director at Ogilvie Construction, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this contract and look forward to delivering a high quality building.

“Our team has an extensive and successful track record in the hotel and leisure sector and will work closely with the client throughout the project to ensure that the hotel meets every need of future guests.”

Axcel Hospitality opened a Mercure Hotel on Gardner’s Crescent, Foutainbridge in 2015.

