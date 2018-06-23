Worker in Edinburgh Papa John’s restaurant held up in armed robbery

A Papa John’s restaurant was held up in an armed robbery in the Capital.

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses following the incident which took place around 11.15am on Friday 22 June at the Papa John’s premises on South Clerk Street.

A 21-year-old staff member was approached by the suspect in the basement area where they were subsequently threatened.

The suspect demanded money and made off with a four-figure sum of cash.

The victim was left uninjured and the suspect is believed to have left on foot back onto South Clerk Street.

The suspect is described as a white male, around 6ft tall, of heavy build with a pale complexion.

He spoke with a Scottish accent and was wearing a black hat, a black scarf covering his face, a large black jacket and faded black skinny jeans that had rips on the legs.

He wore black Converse-style trainers with white laces and white toecaps and was carrying a black rucksack with a Puma logo on. He was also wearing blue latex gloves.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Bob Campbell of Gayfield CID said: “Thankfully no one was injured as a result of the robbery, however, the victim was left understandably very shaken.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the Newington area on Friday morning and who may have seen the suspect or witnessed what happened.

“The area was busy with traffic and pedestrians and anyone who recognises the description of the suspect, or who has any information that can help with our investigation, is asked to contact us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Gayfield CID via 101, quoting incident number 1315 of 22 June, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.