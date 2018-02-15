Yob posts offensive tweet about racially-abused Esmael Goncalves

Have your say

A YOB who is banned from Tynecastle has posted an offensive tweet about black player Esmael Goncalves - who quit the club after receiving racist abuse.

Just hours after Goncalves claimed he had been on the receiving end of racism from some Hearts fans, Kieran Tant tweeted: “Roses are red, Hearts are maroon, Isma Goncalves is a big ............”

Tant, who claimed the missing word was “god”, is already banned from the club’s Tynecastle Park ground in relation to a separate, undisclosed incident.

READ MORE: Craig Levein ‘embarrassed’ Esmael Goncalves didn’t report racial abuse

He was also probed by police in December for trolling Celtic superfan Jay Beatty, who has Down’s Syndrome.

Goncalves, who left the club in January, told the Evening News that racist abuse from a minority of supporters played a big part in his decision to leave the Edinburgh club.

Following Tant’s “Valentine” tweet about Goncalves, a Twitter user called Brogan Tant wrote: “That’s just shocking. You need taught a lesson young man.”

Kieran Tant responded: “Sick minded people out there like you mixing my words if you didn’t know, the missing word was god.”

READ MORE: Esmael Goncalves claims minority of Hearts fans racially abused him

Most other responses appeared to praise Tant.

An account named Ando said “Brilliant mate” with three crying with laughter emojis.

Several others also sent in replies containing laughing emojis while William Stewart filled in the blanks with “Smelly balloon”.

READ MORE: Hearts vow to ban supporters who make racist comments

In December, following Hearts’ 4-0 win over Celtic, Tant sent out a vile post about Jay Beatty.

He adapted a favourite song of Hoops fans, changing the last line to: “Wee Jay Beatty won’t see ten in a row.”

At the time, Police Scotland confirmed that they were investigating the sickening slur made by Tant, whose family received death threats in the wake of it.

And Jay’s dad Martin hit out at the “disgusting” troll, adding: “Enjoy your result but wishing the death of a child because of the team he loves is shameful and is wrong.”

A spokesman for Hearts said: “The individual in question is already banned from Tynecastle.”