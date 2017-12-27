Young dad killed in horror Boxing Day bike crash

Have your say

A young father has died after his motorbike slammed into a Saab car parked on a Duddingston road in a horror Boxing Day crash.

David McGarvey’s injuries were too severe and he died at the scene.

Dad of two, David McGarvey - who has died following a collision between a motorbike and a parked car. Picture: FACEBOOK

Officers and emergency services were scrambled to attend the smash, which took place on Duddingston Park close to the junction with Milton Road.

The 28-year-old motorcycle enthusiast’s bike hit the parked car, which was unoccupied at the time, about 2:30pm. It was unclear how the accident happened.

Dozens of bunches of flowers, cards and photographs were tied to railings on the pavement nearby in tribute yesterday.

Friends and loved ones also left messages. One card read: “McGarvey, you are one in a million mate. Ride with the angels.

Dad of two, David McGarvey - who has died following a collision between a motorbike and a parked car. Picture: FACEBOOK

READ MORE: Motorcyclist dies in Boxing Day bike crash

“Thinking of your family at this sad time. Rest in peace brother.”

The devastated family asked for their privacy to be respected.

Friends and strangers alike reached out to leave tributes and messages of support to the family.

Dad of two, David McGarvey - who has died following a collision between a motorbike and a parked car. Picture: FACEBOOK

Audrey Finlayson said: “Thinking of all the family another taken to soon.”

Adele Ford added: “Rip David thoughts go out to all his family kids and friends.”

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash and are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Kos Papakyriakou, from the Road Policing Unit at Fettes Police Station, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this man who tragically lost his life as a result of the collision.

“I would ask anyone who was in the vicinity of the area immediately prior to the collision, or who witnessed what happened, to contact police as soon as possible.

“Similarly, anyone with other information relevant to this inquiry is asked to come forward to help with our investigations.”

A fundraising effort for the family has been set-up in the wake of the horrendous crash.

Paul David Henderson, who created a go fund me page with a target of £1,000, wrote: “David McGarvey was one of them guys that put you first!

“Absolute gentleman that would do anything for anybody!! So it would be nice to give him something back as I’m sure he would do for anybody else.”

Donations can be made at www.gofundme.com/raising-funds-for-david-mcgarvey.