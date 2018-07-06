Young Musselburgh cycling champion Ben Forsyth dies

Have your say

Tributes have poured in after the sudden death of young cycling champion Ben Forsyth from Musselburgh.

Scottish Cycling announced the tragic news on Twitter, saying: “We are saddened to hear of the sudden death of Ben Forsyth, a former British Youth Champion and at only 20 years of age had so much to live for.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

The Edinburgh University geography student had to give up dreams of becoming a professional cyclist after being diagnosed with a heart condition.

Forsyth, a member of Edinburgh Road Club who has raced with Olympic cycling legend Sir Chris Hoy, started developing breathing problems during races in May 2015.

Doctors suspected he might have asthma, but an MRI scan revealed he has arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC) – a progressive and incurable disease of the heart muscles.

A mentor as well as popular young man, fellow cyclist Ben Procter added his heartfelt tribute on Twitter. He posted: “Devastated to hear that Ben Forsyth has passed.

“A champion through and through – both in terms of his cycling prowess & his demeanour.

“He was one of the 1st to speak to me when I first got involved in Track Cycling.

“Truly taken too soon and will be missed.”

