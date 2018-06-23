Youth arrested after alleged sexual assault of teen girl

A male youth has been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl in West Lothian.

The alleged incident occurred in a park at Dedridge near Lanthron community centre on Friday.

The area has since been cordoned off and a police presence remains in the area.

Officers say a male youth has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault.

A police spokesman said: “Police in West Lothian are investigating reports of a sexual assault in Dedridge on Friday, June 22.

“A male youth has been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE