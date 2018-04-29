Friends of tragic Kirsty Maxwell in Benidorm to mark anniversary

FRIENDS of tragic Kirsty Maxwell have returned to the scene of her death in Spain to appeal for information one year on.

Kirsty, 27, from Livingston, fell to her death from the tenth floor of a room of the Apartmentos Payma in Benidorm while on a hen do.

Kirsty Maxwell died a year ago today

Four of her friends who were on the trip have now returned to the resort as the family continues an appeal for information.

Kerry Langton, 27, who walked home with Kirsty and put her to bed that night told BBC Newsbeat: “We got home safe. She was in bed safe. That’s the worst thing about all this, we did what we always do, we looked after each other.

“You think you’re in your room, she’s tucked up in bed, we were safe.

“There are so many ‘what ifs’. But we were are sensible as we could have been and yet something as tragic as this still happened.”

Kirsty had entered a room being used by five men from England before the incident, where she was described as being in a “state of terror”.

Kirsty’s family released a statement ahead of the anniversary which read: “One year we have been fighting for justice, truth and answers.

“One year trying to come to terms with losing our beautiful girl.

“This weekend we will mark in our own private way, remembering Kirsty and how special she was to us all, how much she affected our lives and how much we miss her.”

They added: “We would like to thank you all for your continued support, welcome wishes and respecting our privacy during this extremely difficult period for our family.

The family, who admitted they had gone through an “extremely difficult period” have frequently campaigned for information and went out to Benidorm frequently in attempts to try and appeal for anyone to come forward.

They were also seeking answers on what happened to the clothes she was wearing on the night but it has now been revealed that Spanish forensic officers destroyed them after her death.

According to her family, her clothes were also never tested for DNA.

The family have launched a new website to appeal for information kirstymaxwell.com