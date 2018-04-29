Friends of tragic Kirsty Maxwell make emotional return to Benidorm

Have your say

TEARFUL friends of Kirsty Maxwell have made an emotional pilgrimage back to Benidorm a year on from her tragic hen-do death.

Mystery still surround the final moments leading up to Livingston newlywed Kirsty, 27, plunging from a tenth floor hotel balcony.

Her friends returned to the resort yesterday to hand-out fliers, put up posters and help launch an online campaign in a bid for answers.

“It’s incredible the difference one person can make in your whole life and how empty it feels without them,” said friend Carolynn Burke, 29.

Tragedy struck at the Apartmentos Payma after a night out to celebrate Carolynn’s hen party a year ago.

Five men from Nottingham were in the room she fell from. They were questioned by Spanish Police but never charged.

Kirsty Maxwell died a year ago today

David Swindle, a former detective assisting the family, said: “The key to this, to me, is in Nottingham.

“There were a large group of men from Nottingham here, there were over 50 of them.

“Some of them were in the room with Kirsty before she died, and some were staying at the Payma Apartments.”

Friend Kerry Langton, 27, walked home with Kirsty and put her to bed that night.

“We got home safe. She was in bed safe. That’s the worst thing about all this, we did what we always do, we looked after each other.

“You think you’re in your room, she’s tucked up in bed, we were safe.

“There are so many ‘what ifs’. But we were are sensible as we could have been and yet something as tragic as this still happened.”

Nobody knows how Kirsty woke up and ended up in another room.

Lesley-Anne Watson, 28, was a bridesmaid for Carolynn, along with Kirsty.

“That night we just had so much fun, having a drink and a dance, taking selfies.

“It’s horrible looking back on them now. You never think that when you’re taking those pictures that it’ll be the last time you’re going to have a picture taken with Kirsty.

“You think this isn’t real. It’s the strangest feeling ever.”

Lesley-Anne said she was haunted by seeing her friend’s body that morning.

“That Saturday morning I got woken by a banging on the door. There were police officers in the corridor.

“I walked round the apartment to the opposite side and looked out the window and Kirsty was just lying at the pool.

“That’s something that I never ever thought I’d have to look at or have to see.

“That image for weeks, if not months, was in my head. Why two hours after it happened she was still lying there, I’ll never know. I was in a state of shock.”

“At first we thought it was a mistake. Everyone was in a panic” said Kerry.

“That’s why we know people must have seen something,” continued Lesley-Anne.

“We need people to come forward. I’m here for one reason, and that’s to get answers. We’re a close group and we are together here, even stronger.”

Supporters were asked to change their profile picture on social media accounts to one of Kirsty to mark the anniversary of her death yesterday.

The girls also set up at Snapchat geofilter with #KirstyMaxwell on it, hoping people will use it and hear about what happened.

Carolynn said: “You have to really remind yourself she’s not here anymore.”

The family have launched a new website to appeal for information kirstymaxwell.com