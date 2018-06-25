Heavy delays on M8 as lorry sheds its load

Have your say

Eastbound commuters on the M8 are facing heavy delays after a HGV lorry shed its load.

The incident occurred at the Deerpark Roundabout near Livingston this morning.

The roundabout was closed at the A899 Livingston Road junctions just before 8am.

Police added that the incident was affecting entrance and exit to the M8 and that motorists can expect further delays eastbound due to a broken down lorry at Newbridge.

