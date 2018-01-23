High-value paintings stolen from Lothian home

Have your say

Two high-value paintings worth a five-figure sum have been stolen from an address in Midlothian.

Police say the theft happened between October 17 and 19 last year at an address in Eskbank, Dalkeith.

One painting, of fishes, is by artist Gordon Mitchell entitled “The Maverick”, while the other artwork by John Bellany is called “Lady with the skate”.

Detectives say both pieces are original works by Scottish artists that are forensically marked.

Constable Emily Dalgetty said: “These pieces of art have huge sentimental value to the owner and we are keen to trace those responsible for their theft.

“I would ask anyone who has seen, or been offered these paintings, to contact us as soon as possible.

“Equally anyone with knowledge on their current whereabouts is asked to contact officers immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.