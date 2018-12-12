Kenny Dalglish visits Tom Kitchin’s new East Lothian pub

Have your say

Scotland football legend Kenny Dalglish found time to pop in for a drink at Tom Kitchin’s newly opened pub in East Lothian.

The former Liverpool and Celtic player was even invited behind behind the bar to pull a pint at The Bonnie Badger in Gullane.

READ MORE: Knight of valour – a fitting honour for Kenny Dalglish

The pub is located a stone’s throw from the famous Muirfield golf course and is just 30 minutes from Edinburgh.

It was officially opened today by the award-winning chef Tom Kitchin and his team.

The hotel dates back to 1836 and was previously known as the The Golf Inn, but it’s undergone a full refurbishment and features 14 bedrooms, a bar, a 60-cover dining room and an outdoor garden.

Designed by Tom’s wife and business partner Michaela Kitchin and Stephen Paterson of Burns Design, the interior takes inspiration from Scotland’s rich tapestry of natural resources, in a blend of Scandinavian and Scottish design which has become synonymous with the Kitchin Group’s restaurants.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital