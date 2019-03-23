Kirkliston residents issued asbestos warning after sports pavilion goes up in flames

A public safety warning over deadly asbestos fumes was issued to residents in the Kirkliston area last night after a local sports pavilion went up in flames.

Photographs shared on social media showed the pavilion at Allison Park near Carmel Road fully ablaze.

The incident was reported on the Edinburgh Police North West Twitter page at around 9.44pm on Friday night.

With the building believed to contain asbestos, a public safety warning was issued by the emergency services and residents advised to stay indoors with their windows closed.

It is not yet known how the fire started.

Police Scotland have been contacted for a statement.

Kevin Lang, Liberal Democrat councillor for the Almond ward, tweeted last night: “Important that residents in Kirkliston heed the Fire Service advice and stay indoors with windows closed until the smoke subsides at the fire in Allison Park.”

Another Twitter user, @garymaciver, said it looked unlikely that the building would be saved.

It is not the first time the sports pavilion has been damaged by fire. The building, which is used by sports groups and a local playgroup, was closed for several weeks in 2017 following a deliberate fire.

No-one was harmed in the incident but the blaze caused significant damage to the interior and destroyed sporting equipment and a number of children’s toys.